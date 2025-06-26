Tesla’s Robotaxi Launch Fuels Ride-Hailing Market Hopes and Concerns

GlobalData reports the debut has generated social media buzz but safety questions loom.

Tesla’s much-anticipated robotaxi debut last weekend in Austin, Texas has sparked intense social media activity, blending enthusiasm with critical scrutiny according to a report yesterday by GlobalData, the data and analytics company. While early adopters praised the innovation and smooth user experience, concerns about safety and performance persist. Influencers are now driving conversations around Tesla’s potential to disrupt the ride-hailing market, comparing its cautious rollout to more mature autonomous rivals like Waymo, reveals the Social Media Analytics Platform of GlobalData.

As CollisionWeek reported in May, Tesla planned