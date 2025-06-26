CollisionWeek

NY Automotive and Diesel Institute Launches New Degree & Certificate Programs in Automotive Management, Service, and Support

The New York Automotive & Diesel Institute (NYADI), also known as the College of Transportation Technology, a Jamaica, Queens, N.Y.-based trade school specializing in automotive technology including collision repair, announced the launch of two new degree/certificate programs in September 2025 — an Associate’s Degree in Automotive Management and Support Technology and Certificate in Automotive Support and Service Technology.

NYADI prepares students for careers in the auto and collision repair Industry.

Through these new programs, graduates will acquire the skills to begin lucrative, fulfilling, and high-demand careers in automotive technology and the essential customer-facing side of automotive repair.

