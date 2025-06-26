NY Automotive and Diesel Institute Launches New Degree & Certificate Programs in Automotive Management, Service, and Support

The New York Automotive & Diesel Institute (NYADI), also known as the College of Transportation Technology, a Jamaica, Queens, N.Y.-based trade school specializing in automotive technology including collision repair, announced the launch of two new degree/certificate programs in September 2025 — an Associate’s Degree in Automotive Management and Support Technology and Certificate in Automotive Support and Service Technology.

Through these new programs, graduates will acquire the skills to begin lucrative, fulfilling, and high-demand careers in automotive technology and the essential customer-facing side of automotive repair.

“For over