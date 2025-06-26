Early-Bird Registration for SEMA Show in Las Vegas Ends Friday

Early-bird attendee registration for the 2025 SEMA Show scheduled for November 4-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nev. ends tomorrow June 27.

Registration for qualified professional attendees costs $50 through June 27, increasing to $75 thereafter and $100 beginning September 27. A SEMA Show badge provides access to both the SEMA Show and AAPEX.

The annual trade show will feature more than 2,000 exhibitors showcasing products across various automotive sectors including performance, restoration, off-road and advanced technologies.