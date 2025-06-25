US Electric Vehicle Sales Down in First Quarter Compared to Previous Quarter

While down from the fourth quarter of 2024, EV sales and market share were up compared to last year.

Electric vehicle sales represented 9.6% of new light-duty vehicle sales in the first quarter of 2025, down from 10.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to data released Tuesday by the Alliance for Automotive Innovation.

The quarterly decline represents a drop of 59,000 units, though EV market share still increased 0.3 percentage points year-over-year from the first quarter of 2024. Total EV volume grew 9% in the quarter compared to last year, adding approximately 30,500 vehicles.

Light trucks represented 79%