Fix Auto UK Adds Collision Repair Center to Network on Britain’s South Coast

Fix Auto UK’s march along Britain’s south coast continues with the appointment of a new site in the city of Plymouth. Founded in 2013 by spray painter Leon Hall with a personal loan of just £4,000 ($5450), LA Bodyworks has steadily grown into a thriving operation. Now, as part of its ongoing development, the business has transitioned into Fix Auto North Plymouth.
