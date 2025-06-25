CollisionWeek

Fix Auto UK Adds Collision Repair Center to Network on Britain’s South Coast

Fix Auto UK’s march along Britain’s south coast continues with the appointment of a new site in the city of Plymouth. Founded in 2013 by spray painter Leon Hall with a personal loan of just £4,000 ($5450), LA Bodyworks has steadily grown into a thriving operation. Now, as part of its ongoing development, the business has transitioned into Fix Auto North Plymouth.

Nick Hedges (left), Regional Business Manager for Fix Auto UK who will provide the personal support to the new Franchise Partner, and Martin Willis, Head of Business Development, welcome Leon Hall, owner of LA Bodyworks which will now

