Auto Care Association Community Donates $30,000 in Tools to Illinois Career Center

Tool and Equipment Community supports automotive program serving growing number of female students.

The Auto Care Association’s Tool and Equipment Community donated more than $30,000 in tools to Livingston Area Career Center’s automotive and diesel technology program in Pontiac, Ill. through partnerships with Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions and ATD Tools Inc.

The donation came after instructor Colt Gragert reached out to the association seeking guidance on supporting female students in his program. Gragert contacted Missy Stephens, manager of community engagement at the Auto Care Association, about the Women in Auto Care community and expressed his program’s need for tools to