Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Increased in First Half of June

Prices at mid-month were up both month-over-month and year-over-year.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices on a mix-, mileage-, and seasonally adjusted basis increased from May in the first 15 days of June. The mid-month Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index rose 1.7% to 208.7, showing a rise of 6.5% from the full month of June 2024. The weaker seasonal adjustment drove the higher result for the index, following stronger adjustments in May.

The non-adjusted price change in the first half of June decreased by 0.7% compared to May, and the unadjusted price is 5.6% higher year over year. The average move for the