Meyer Distributing Opens Location in Columbus, Ohio

Meyer Distributing, Inc. announced the addition of its Columbus, Ohio crossdock. The crossdock will have a direct feed from Meyer’s Jasper, Ind. distribution hub, which houses one of the largest inventories of automotive accessories, crash and collision, 4×4/Off-Road, Tire & Wheel, RV, and trailer parts in the region.

“The Columbus, OH dock will provide top notch delivery service to Central Ohio with significantly upgraded daily capacity,” states Jeff Braun, CEO of Meyer.