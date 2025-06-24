Driven Brands Collision Group Announces Ascend Conference September 30-October 2 in Colorado

The Driven Brands Collision Group announced its 2025 Ascend Conference will take place from September 30 to October 2, 2025 at the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel in Denver, Colo. Franchise partners from Abra, CARSTAR, and Fix Auto USA, along with Driven Brands team members, vendors, and industry leaders, will unite for the third annual U.S. collision repair conference.

Attendees can look forward to a variety of impactful events and experiences throughout the three-day conference: