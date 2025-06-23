Progressive Edges Out State Farm to Claim Lead in US Total Auto Premiums Written

Direct premiums written for private passenger and commercial auto insurance at Progressive up over 22%.

Progressive Insurance Group ascended to the top of the U.S. total automobile insurance ranking list that combines private passenger and commercial insurance with a 16.4% market share in 2024, just edging out former No. 1 State Farm Group’s 16.2% market share, according to a new Best’s Ranking.

In 2024, Progressive saw direct premium written rise 22.2% to reach $70.84 billion, while State Farm’s DPW rose 17% to $69.76 billion. In 2023, the roles were reversed as State Farm moved from No. 2 to No. 1