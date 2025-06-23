CollisionWeek

MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers Opens Technology Demo Applications for October 5-7 Conference

MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers is accepting applications for technology demonstrations at its 2025 Aftermarket Technology Conference, set for Oct. 5-7 in Springfield, Mo.

The demonstrations will allow companies to present automotive and commercial vehicle technologies to industry professionals. Technologies eligible for demonstration include augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, electric vehicle charging units, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) calibration, 3D printing, blockchain and telematics.

“The technology demonstrations bring innovation to life,” said Chris Gardner, senior vice president of programs and technology at MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers. “Attendees will see, touch and experience the tools and solutions that are redefining the aftermarket.”

