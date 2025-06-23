AAA Reports Americans Slow to Adopt Electric Vehicles

Charging concerns cited as challenge for buying EVs.

Despite the wide variety of electric vehicle (EV) models now available—over 75 options introduced in the past four years—AAA’s latest survey highlights buyers’ continued hesitation. Only 16% of U.S. adults report being “very likely” or “likely” to purchase a fully electric vehicle (EV) as their next car, the lowest percentage recorded of EV interest since 2019. The percentage of consumers indicating they would be “unlikely” or “very unlikely” to purchase an EV rose from 51% to 63%, the highest since 2022.

“Since we began tracking interest in fully electric vehicles, we’ve seen