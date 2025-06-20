Progressive Reports Personal Auto Policies in Force Up 19.7% in May Compared to 2024

Premiums written up 11% year-over-year.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) reported its total personal auto insurance policies in force were 25,430,000 in May 2025, an increase of 4,177,900 or 19.7% from 21,252,100 in May 2024. The May total personal auto policies in force set a new record for the company.

The growth in Progressive’s policies in force year-over-year continues at a high level. The latest increase, however, is below the 21.9% increase in March and 20.9% increase in April versus the same month the previous year. The comparison versus the previous year had been above 21% from November 2024 through