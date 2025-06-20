Nonprofit Automotive Training Program Receives California Grant

Acceler8, a Los Angeles, Calif.-based nonprofit automotive education program, has received funding through California’s Community Reinvestment Grants program to expand training opportunities for at-risk youth in the Los Angeles area.

The grant from the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development will allow the organization to serve up to 420 students over three years through expanded course offerings.

Founded by law enforcement veterans, Acceler8 targets youth facing economic hardship or involvement in the juvenile justice system. The program provides automotive education, mentorship and career pathway assistance.

With the new funding, Acceler8 plans to offer two 16-week courses annually, enrolling 20-30