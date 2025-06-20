CollisionWeek

Erie Insurance Responds to Cybersecurity Incident

Erie Insurance said June 17 it continues to recover from a cybersecurity incident that led to a network outage first detected on June 7, impacting systems across its operations. The incident disrupted internal systems and online platforms, prompting immediate protective measures and a full-scale response involving cybersecurity experts and law enforcement.

Erie Insurance logoThe company initially discovered unusual activity on its network on Saturday, June 7. Erie’s Information Security team acted swiftly to contain the threat and safeguard data, taking systems offline as a precaution. A series of public updates issued over the following days confirmed the outage and detailed the steps

