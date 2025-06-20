CAWA Awards $14,000 in Automotive Industry Scholarships

The California Automotive Wholesalers Association (CAWA) awarded more than $14,000 in scholarships to 14 students pursuing careers in the automotive parts industry, the organization announced Thursday.
CAWA distributed the funds to students attending community colleges and technical institutes across the country.
“Once again, CAWA is proud to assist these young people in pursuing their education and careers in the auto care industry,” said Rodney Pierini, president and CEO.
Recipients of this year’s scholarships include:
- Anthony Portillo, Mort Schwartz Award, Rio Hondo Community College
- Benjamin Ramirez, Rio Hondo Community College
- Alexia Valdez, Wyotech
- Israel Araiza, Universal Technical Institute
- Pablo Frausto, Southern
