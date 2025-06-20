I-CAR Canada Expands Partnership with CWB to Increase Collision Repair Industry Access to Welding Certification

I-CAR Canada announced the next phase of its partnership with the Canadian Welding Bureau (CWB Group) to expand access to welding training and certification for collision repair professionals across the country, including those in remote and underserved regions.

This collaboration combines CWB Group’s expertise in welding with I-CAR Canada’s commitment to complete, safe, and quality repairs. The strengthened partnership, which includes CWB joining the Sustaining Partner Program, will allow technicians to access updated and enhanced CWB courses now eligible for I-CAR Canada credits—helping them achieve and maintain I-CAR Canada Gold Class recognition, the collision industry’s leading standard for repair excellence.