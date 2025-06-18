Texas Cities Lead Nation in Safe Driving as Boston Returns to Top of Risk List in Allstate Best Drivers Report

Brownsville, Texas reclaims safest city title while Northeast dominates riskiest rankings.

Texas cities dominated the nation’s safest driving rankings, claiming four spots in the top 20, according to Allstate’s 2025 America’s Best Drivers Report released Wednesday.

Brownsville, Texas, reclaimed the title of safest driving city in America, while Boston returned as the most collision-prone city, where drivers are nearly 3.5 times more likely to be in a collision compared to the national average.

The annual report, now in its 17th year, analyzed collision data from 2022-2023 and compared current trends to data from a decade ago.

Safety Rankings

Four Texas