SUN Collision Brings Back Thank You Thursdays Sweepstakes in June

Program launched in recognition of Automotive Service Professionals Month in June

In celebration of Automotive Service Professionals Month (ASPM) in June, SUN Collision announces the return of its Thank You Thursdays! sweepstakes. One winner of a $100 gift card will be announced each Thursday on the SUN Collision Facebook page through July 3.

“With the summer driving season upon us, Automotive Service Professionals Month in June is the perfect opportunity to thank collision repair technicians and service professionals for all they do to keep their customers’ vehicles safe, reliable and on the road,” said Chris Bonneau, SUN Collision business