Repair Planning Software Donations Help Collision Repair Students Gain Industry Skills

More than 10,000 collision repair students gained access to current estimating software in 2024 through donations from three industry companies, according to the Collision Repair Education Foundation.

Audatex, a Solera Company, CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ: CCCS) and Mitchell, an Enlyte company, donated software subscriptions to 543 schools in 47 states last year, providing students hands-on experience with the same programs used by repair shops and insurance carriers.

The donations have helped students succeed in SkillsUSA competitions and transition more easily into the workforce, according to instructors and graduates.

Jannifer Stimmel-Watkins, a former student who placed first in Damage Analysis at the 2019 Texas State SkillsUSA Competition, said access to repair planning software during her education was crucial to her career development.

“Using repair planning software was a vital part of my job,” said Stimmel-Watkins, who worked as a diagnostic technician focused on ADAS systems after graduation. “When a vehicle first came into the shop, I would use the software to review details about the vehicle, including which ADAS systems may have been impacted by the accident, and analyzing that data allowed me to determine what needed to be done to properly repair the vehicle. I wouldn’t have been able to excel at those tasks if I hadn’t gained experience with that software during school.”

She added that technicians without software training during school rarely get workplace exposure. “A lot of technicians can read a repair order, but they are unfamiliar with navigating the repair planning software,” Stimmel-Watkins said. “That can be limiting in a collision career. I cannot imagine what my career path would have been like if I hadn’t had access to that software as a student; it would have kept so many doors closed for me.”

Instructors report similar benefits from the software access.

“As instructors, we try our best to replicate as many real-life collision repairs as possible, and access to repair planning software helps us better prepare students for joining the collision repair industry’s workforce,” said Chad Crum, instructor at Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Knoxville. “Using this software has become essential and helps ease the transition from class to industry since the students are training with the same software they will encounter in their future employment. Once they leave school, they are more comfortable working in the industry because they understand the software.”

Crum credited the software for helping one of his students place second in Damage Analysis at the 2024 SkillsUSA National Competition. “Without this donation, it would have been very difficult to achieve such a victory, and this student’s success proves how these donations are helping to transform the lives of our students!”

Ryan Byrne, instructor at Chantilly High School in Virginia, said the software provides students with valuable experience. “Access to this software provide students with valuable hands-on experience with industry standard tools which creates more accuracy and efficiency in estimating as well as increasing familiarity with the insurance and claims process,” Byrne said. “Once they graduate, that experience allows for a more streamlined transition into the workplace.”

Scott Moore, collision repair instructor at Dennis Technical Center in Boise, Idaho, said graduates have leveraged their software knowledge to advance their careers. One former student impressed a local shop with his estimating skills and was hired despite initial hesitation about allowing a student to do estimates.

“One of last year’s graduates works as an estimator in a local shop,” Moore said. “I placed him there for a job shadowing exercise, and although the shop was hesitant to allow a student to do estimates at first, he excelled at the task. They were very impressed with how much he knew coming in from the high school level, but he has a talent for damage analysis; in fact, he placed first in our state SkillsUSA competition.”

Moore said he wants students to understand career options beyond traditional bodywork. “They don’t always have to be a bodyman or painter; I want them to understand there are other career paths available to them in this field.”

The software providers say the donations address workforce development needs in the collision industry.

“At Solera | Audatex, we believe that collaboration and partnerships across businesses, education and government are key to building a pipeline of skilled talent,” said Bill Brower, senior vice president of Global Industry Relations and Claims Solutions at Solera.

Andreas Hecht, senior vice president of Mobility at CCC Intelligent Solutions, said the company recognized early that “the long-term success of the collision repair industry depends on a steady flow of skilled professionals.”

“The collision industry is facing two critical challenges: increasingly complex vehicles and a shortage of skilled technicians,” said Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager of Mitchell. “Through our collaboration with CREF, we are introducing tomorrow’s repair professionals to today’s leading-edge technology.”

In 2024, Audatex provided software to 29 schools in 18 states as part of its Educational Institutions Program. CCC donated software to 385 schools in 47 states, while Mitchell served 129 schools in 38 states.

The Collision Repair Education Foundation says it continues to seek industry support for educational programs. Information about involvement opportunities is available through the foundation’s website.