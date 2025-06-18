Honda Launches Fastport Delivery Vehicle Unit, Plans Ohio Production

Vehicle manufacturer has been testing electric delivery vehicles in New York City targeting last-mile logistics market with electric quadricycle.

Honda Motor Co. has established Fastport, a business-to-business unit focused on electric delivery vehicles for urban areas, using a “Fleet-as-a-Service” business model the company announced Tuesday.

The new venture will debut the Fastport eQuad prototype at the Eurobike trade show in Frankfurt, Germany, from June 25-29. The all-electric quadricycle is designed for bike lane use and targets last-mile delivery operations.

Honda plans to begin vehicle deliveries in late 2025,