CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Honda Launches Fastport Delivery Vehicle Unit, Plans Ohio Production

Honda Launches Fastport Delivery Vehicle Unit, Plans Ohio Production

By Leave a Comment

Vehicle manufacturer has been testing electric delivery vehicles in New York City targeting last-mile logistics market with electric quadricycle.

Honda Motor Co. has established Fastport, a business-to-business unit focused on electric delivery vehicles for urban areas, using a “Fleet-as-a-Service” business model the company announced Tuesday.

The Fastport eQuad prototype has undergone pilot testing in New York City.

The new venture will debut the Fastport eQuad prototype at the Eurobike trade show in Frankfurt, Germany, from June 25-29. The all-electric quadricycle is designed for bike lane use and targets last-mile delivery operations.

Honda plans to begin vehicle deliveries in late 2025,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey