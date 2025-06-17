Sherwin-Williams Opens 2026 Calendar Contest

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes announced Monday it is accepting submissions for its 2026 annual calendar contest, seeking custom vehicle builds painted with the company’s products.

The contest is open to collision repair shops, restoration shops and independent designers, pinstripers and customizers. Submissions must feature vehicles painted exclusively with Sherwin-Williams, House of Kolor or Valspar Refinish products.

“The calendar provides a rare glimpse into the remarkable and high-end automotive paintwork being done across the automotive industry,” said Tony D’Acquisto, global vice president of marketing for the Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Division. “From ground-up restorations to turbocharged race cars and muscle cars to minivans, it is a unique opportunity to capture and showcase the work of collision repair visionaries who have mastered the art of custom painting.”

The calendar features 12 vehicles with custom paintwork including airbrushing, flames and specialty finishes. Past calendars have showcased restored classics, race cars and modified vehicles.

“Being featured in the Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes calendar is a tremendous honor,” said Javier “Shorty” Ponce, owner of Shorty’s Custom Paint. “Partnering with a brand that shares our passion for excellence elevates our work and connects us with a community that values craftsmanship. It’s not just about the paint – it’s about the pride in every project.”

The submission deadline is Sept. 12. Winners will be announced in early October and will receive printed calendars and social media promotion.

Contest rules and entry information are available on the company’s website.

Submission can be made online at the following brand webpages:

Official rules, entry terms and use are available online.