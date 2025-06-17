CollisionWeek

PGW Auto Glass Launches New Ordering Website

PGW Auto Glass launched a new ordering website June 9 designed to streamline the purchasing process for automotive glass installers and repair facilities.

The platform includes auto-suggest functionality for part searches, detailed product information with images and videos, and enhanced account management features. Users can track orders and returns, download receipts and access dealer part numbers and calibration requirements.

“PGW’s new website is a testament to PGW’s industry leadership and longstanding desire to support its installer base with advanced technology and the best tools available, allowing their businesses to grow,” said Todd Fencak, CEO of PGW Auto Glass. “The new

