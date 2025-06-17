Fix Auto UK Adds Sixth Location to Northern Ireland Network

Fix Auto UK has added a sixth location to its Northern Ireland operations after Newcastle Accident Repair joined the network and will now operate as Fix Auto Newcastle NI.The network appointment marks continued expansion in the region, where Fix Auto UK had no presence prior to November 2021. The company now has the capacity to repair more than 650 vehicles monthly across its Northern Ireland locations.
