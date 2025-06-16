CollisionWeek

SCRS Raises Concerns Over I-CAR Governance After Executive Director Deemed Ineligible to Serve in Seat Reserved for Collision Repairers

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) on June 13 issued a press release containing an open letter to its members and collision repair businesses raising concerns about I-CAR’s board composition after its executive director, Aaron Schulenburg was deemed not eligible for an open I-CAR board seat reserved for the collision repair segment. The open letter further questioned proposed I-CAR bylaw amendments to clarify eligibility for collision repair segment seats.

According to the association, in response to a February call for Board Candidates from I-CAR to fill two collision repair segment seats on the I-CAR board, SCRS supported the nomination

