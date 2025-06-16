June Preliminary Consumer Sentiment Up Sharply

While up month-over-month, sentiment remains below year ago levels.
Consumer sentiment improved for the first time in six months, climbing nearly 16% from last month but remaining about 20% below December 2024, when sentiment had exhibited a post-election bump, according to the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers.
The Index of Consumer sentiment was 60.5 in mid-June, up 15.9% from May, but down 11.3% from June 2024.
Consumer sentiment is considered a leading indicator of economic activity. Sentiment levels can also impact consumer’s willingness to make large purchases such as automobiles.
According to Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu the
