June Preliminary Consumer Sentiment Up Sharply

While up month-over-month, sentiment remains below year ago levels.

Consumer sentiment improved for the first time in six months, climbing nearly 16% from last month but remaining about 20% below December 2024, when sentiment had exhibited a post-election bump, according to the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers.

The Index of Consumer sentiment was 60.5 in mid-June, up 15.9% from May, but down 11.3% from June 2024.

Consumer sentiment is considered a leading indicator of economic activity. Sentiment levels can also impact consumer’s willingness to make large purchases such as automobiles.

According to Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu the