Auto Glass Genie Announces Multi-State Expansion

Little Rock, Ark.-based auto glass company plans regional growth while implementing ownership culture for employees

Auto Glass Genie, an Arkansas-based auto glass repair and replacement company, announced that it has begun operations in multiple neighboring states as part of its regional expansion initiative. The company also launched an employee ownership program designed to promote long-term growth, service consistency, and workforce commitment.

New mobile service teams are already active in parts of Louisiana and Missouri, with plans to add routes in Oklahoma and Mississippi later this year. These expansions mark the company’s first moves outside Arkansas and reflect growing demand for