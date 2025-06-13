Private Equity Firm Expands Automotive Equipment Platform With North Carolina Acquisition

Cincinnati-based Brixey & Meyer Capital (BMC) announced today it acquired Universal Distribution Group, adding the Charlotte, N.C.-based automotive equipment provider to its growing aftermarket platform.

The deal brings Universal Distribution Group founder Josh Lyerly’s company under BMC’s umbrella while allowing Lyerly to retain an ownership stake and continue leading the business. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Universal Distribution Group sells, installs and services automotive shop equipment including lifts, air compressors and wheel alignment tools to dealerships, municipalities and independent auto and collision repair shops across the Southeast.

The acquisition marks BMC’s third investment in automotive aftermarket equipment. The private equity