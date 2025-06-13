President Trump Signs Congressional Resolutions Revoking California Emissions Waivers

On Thursday, President Trump signed into law three Congressional resolutions that revoke waivers granted in the waning days of the Biden Administration the enabled California’s ability to set more stringent vehicle emissions rules than the Federal Government. Vehicle manufacturers, dealers and automotive aftermarket groups had complained that the waivers created a forced transition to electric vehicles (EVs), a mandate that wasn’t achievable due to current technology and lack of consumer demand.
The resolutions signed into law include:
- J. Res. 87, which provides congressional disapproval of the rule submitted by the Environmental Protection Agency relating to “California State Motor Vehicle and
