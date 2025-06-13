CSN Collision Adds Repair Facility to Network in Aurora, Ontario

Upper Canada Collision Centre, located in Aurora, Ontario, Canada became the latest member of the CSN Collision network on May 1.

Sebastian Fuchs and Michael Migliore founded the Aurora shop in 2019. The business serves a community of approximately 65,000 residents.

“We started with a small team and a big goal,” Fuchs said. “We wanted to bring real care, integrity, and advanced repair techniques to our community. Joining CSN helps us do even more for our customers.”

Migliore cited an example of the shop’s customer service approach, describing a situation involving a local nurse who needed her vehicle repaired overnight.