Collision Repair Industry Production Down in April Compared to Last Year

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the preliminary April collision repair employment, hours worked and wages indicated production was down compared to the April last year but flat compared to March . Monthly production over the past year has been down in seven of the past 12 months compared to the previous year. The last month that had been above year ago levels was January that had been 1.7% above January 2024.

