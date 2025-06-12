SEMA and FIA Partner to Advance Safety and Mobility Policy in U.S. and Globally

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) and the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) formalized their relationship through memberships in each respective organization.

In a statement announcing the new relationship, SEMA said, “We are proud to announce that SEMA has been accepted as a full member of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), to represent the U.S. in mobility services, tourism, and advocacy. FIA will also join SEMA as a business member, allowing the two organizations to bolster each other’s work in U.S. and global safety and mobility policy arenas at a time in which advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and