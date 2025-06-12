Collision Claims Severity Dropped in 2024 While Total Losses Increased

LexisNexis report examines evolving auto insurance trends as industry profitability improves.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions released its 2025 U.S Auto Insurance Trends Report, which aggregates and analyzes annual market data from calendar year 2024 about consumer driving patterns, auto insurance shopping trends, claim frequency and severity, and consumer responses to rate increases to help insurance carriers better understand the changing trends impacting the U.S. auto insurance industry.

According to the report, claims severity continues to evolve, as collision severity declined by 2.5% year over year (YoY), while bodily injury severity jumped 9.2%, and property damage severity climbed 2.5%.

Total losses