AIA Canada Begins Search for New President and CEO

Earlier this year at the Canadian Auto Care Industry Conference, Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA Canada) President and CEO, J.F. Champagne, CAE, announced that he will be leaving the organization in June 2026.

AIA Canada announced yesterday that the Board of Directors, along with executive search firm Boyden, have begun the process of securing a new President and CEO

Throughout the search process and onboarding of the new President and CEO, JF Champagne will continue to play a lead role with AIA Canada to ensure a prosperous future for the auto care sector in Canada.

