Women’s Industry Network to Launch First Virtual Conference October 9-10

Event will focus on innovation and leadership in the collision repair industry.
The Women’s Industry Network will host its inaugural virtual conference Oct. 9-10, marking the collision repair industry organization’s first online event.
The two-day conference, titled “The Magic Continues,” will run from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (CT) each day and feature keynote presentations and breakout sessions focused on innovation and leadership in the collision repair industry.
“Whether you attended this year’s in-person conference, or weren’t able to make it to Orlando, the WIN Virtual Conference has something for everyone that will allow attendees to walk away with actionable
