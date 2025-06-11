CollisionWeek

Kelley Blue Book Partners with Experian for Enhanced Vehicle History Reports

Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader have expanded their partnership with Experian to offer co-branded AutoCheck vehicle history reports on their websites, the companies announced June 10.

The collaboration will make Experian’s AutoCheck reports available on all eligible vehicle listings on both KBB.com and Autotrader.com, providing dealerships with a tool to offer detailed vehicle history information to potential buyers.

The reports feature Experian’s proprietary AutoCheck Score, which provides a snapshot of a vehicle’s predicted reliability to help buyers make purchasing decisions.

“With proprietary auction data and backed by Kelley Blue Book, the No. 1 trusted automotive brand for shoppers planning to

