Hyundai Mobis Develops Technology to Prevent Rear-End Highway Collisions

Hyundai Mobis announced it has developed safety technology that warns drivers and automatically increases vehicle speed when rear vehicles approach too closely on highways.

The system integrates rear-side radar sensors and front cameras with existing driving control technology to detect vehicles approaching from behind and maintain safe distances.

The technology activates when drivers use Smart Cruise Control on highways. When the system detects a rear vehicle within approximately 10 meters (32 feet), it first issues audio or visual warnings. If the situation continues, the vehicle automatically accelerates to create a safer following distance.

Rear-side radars mounted on both sides of