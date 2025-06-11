Hunter Engineering Restructures International Operations with Six Field Team Changes

Hunter Engineering Company announced Tuesday a reorganization of its international field operations, that were effective May 1, aimed at improving global coordination and customer service.

The automotive equipment manufacturer created six new regional management positions as part of the restructuring, redistributing territories and responsibilities across Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

Kevin Dillon, previously Regional Manager for Europe, accepted a newly created position as International Technical Consultant. Dillon joined Hunter Deutschland as its second employee when the German office opened in 2002 and will remain based in Munich.

The company expanded Luca Pivetti’s role from Regional Manager for Western Europe to