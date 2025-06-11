CSAA Insurance Group and G&C Auto Body Support California Collision Engineering Career Alliance School

CSAA Insurance Group donated $25,000 and two salvage vehicles to the Collision Engineering Career Alliance program at Contra Costa College in San Pablo, California, the alliance announced Tuesday.

The donation will fund educational resources and hands-on training for students in the collision repair program. The alliance said the contribution addresses workforce shortages in the collision repair industry.

“Our industry expects the need to fill more than 100,000 collision technician jobs in the next three years—no one can solve this problem alone,” said Mary Mahoney, vice president of Enterprise Mobility and leader of the Collision Engineering Career Alliance. “We applaud CSAA