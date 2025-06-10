UTI, NAPA Launch 8th Annual Summer Training Program for High School Students

Universal Technical Institute and NAPA Auto Parts announced their eighth annual Summer Ignite program Monday, offering three-week automotive and motorcycle repair training sessions to high school juniors across 14 campuses nationwide.

The program addresses workforce shortages in the automotive repair industry by providing hands-on training to students considering careers outside traditional four-year colleges. Students who pass end-of-course exams can earn transfer credits toward future UTI programs, reducing education costs.

“As the demand for skilled technicians remains strong, and Gen Z is considering educational paths outside of a traditional four-year degree, Summer Ignite is a valuable opportunity that exposes students to