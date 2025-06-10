CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / NOVUS Glass Adds Location in Ontario, Canada

NOVUS Glass Adds Location in Ontario, Canada

By Leave a Comment

Erik Smith, owner of Windsor Tire Inc. and TIRECRAFT, opened a NOVUS Glass location in Windsor, Ontario, Canada today, expanding his automotive services to include auto glass repair and replacement.

The new shop adds glass services and advanced calibration capabilities to Smith’s existing tire and mechanical repair operation. NOVUS Glass is part of Fix Network’s automotive aftermarket portfolio.

Smith has operated in Windsor’s automotive sector for decades, starting as a teenager changing tires before building a multi-service business that serves commercial fleets and offers mobile tire and glass repair services.

“For me, the automotive industry became more than just a

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey