NOVUS Glass Adds Location in Ontario, Canada

Erik Smith, owner of Windsor Tire Inc. and TIRECRAFT, opened a NOVUS Glass location in Windsor, Ontario, Canada today, expanding his automotive services to include auto glass repair and replacement.

The new shop adds glass services and advanced calibration capabilities to Smith’s existing tire and mechanical repair operation. NOVUS Glass is part of Fix Network’s automotive aftermarket portfolio.

Smith has operated in Windsor’s automotive sector for decades, starting as a teenager changing tires before building a multi-service business that serves commercial fleets and offers mobile tire and glass repair services.

“For me, the automotive industry became more than just a