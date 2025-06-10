CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / NC Insurance Commissioner Settles Auto Insurance Rate Case at 5% Increase

NC Insurance Commissioner Settles Auto Insurance Rate Case at 5% Increase

By Leave a Comment

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced a settlement with the N.C. Rate Bureau that will increase automobile insurance rates by an average of 5% statewide, avoiding a scheduled hearing on the matter.

The settlement represents a significant reduction from the Rate Bureau’s original request filed in February for a 22.6% average increase, as reported by CollisionWeek. The agreement cuts the requested increase by 17.6 percentage points.

Under the settlement, motorcycle liability insurance rates will decrease by an average of 16.3% statewide. The Rate Bureau represents insurance companies that write automobile insurance policies in North Carolina and operates independently

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey