Auto Insurance Market Shifts as Customer Satisfaction Drops

J.D. Power reports insurers shifting focus to high-value client acquisition and retention. Regional insurers lead in satisfaction in many markets.

Auto insurers have returned to profitability after years of losses, but a new study shows they face significant challenges retaining customers as satisfaction levels decline.

The J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Auto Insurance Study found that 38% of customers are not very satisfied with their insurers, creating retention risks as companies shift from raising rates to pursuing growth.

Overall customer satisfaction with auto insurers dropped 2 points to 644 on a 1,000-point scale compared to last year, according to the study.

