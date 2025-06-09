CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / SCRS Announces New Chairman, Board Members

SCRS Announces New Chairman, Board Members

By Leave a Comment

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists has appointed Michael Bradshaw as its new chairman, the organization announced June 6.

Bradshaw, vice president of K&M Collision in North Carolina, previously served as vice chairman. He succeeds Amber Alley, manager at Barsotti’s Body & Fender, who will remain on the board as immediate past chair.

The leadership transition was announced during SCRS’s open board meeting May 15 in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

Bradshaw reflected on the sacrifices made by his father to run a small, family-owned repair shop and how it influenced him.

“He made a lot of sacrifices that he’s paying for now…and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey