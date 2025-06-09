SCRS Announces New Chairman, Board Members

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists has appointed Michael Bradshaw as its new chairman, the organization announced June 6.

Bradshaw, vice president of K&M Collision in North Carolina, previously served as vice chairman. He succeeds Amber Alley, manager at Barsotti’s Body & Fender, who will remain on the board as immediate past chair.

The leadership transition was announced during SCRS’s open board meeting May 15 in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

Bradshaw reflected on the sacrifices made by his father to run a small, family-owned repair shop and how it influenced him.

“He made a lot of sacrifices that he’s paying for now…and