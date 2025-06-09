PPG’s SEM Products Named Exclusive Distributor of 4Plastic Collision Repair Products in US, Canada

CollisionWeek

PPG (NYSE: PPG) announced its SEM Products division has secured exclusive U.S. and Canadian distribution rights for 4Plastic’s automotive repair products, the companies announced June 6.

The agreement covers 4Plastic’s range of plastic repair, headlight restoration and texture coating products designed for collision repair shops. SEM will distribute the products through its existing network across North America.

4Plastic, which manufactures repair and refinishing products, developed the product line over 18 months with testing conducted in partnership with multi-shop operators globally. The company said more than 1 million bumper and headlight repairs have been completed using its filler-free repair process in

