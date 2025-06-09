Fix Auto UK Trains 200th Mental Health First Aider

Fix Auto UK has trained its 200th certified Mental Health First Aider, reaching the milestone nearly three years after launching the employee wellness program in May 2022.
Matthew Hewitt, a Vehicle Mechanical, Electrical and Trim (MET) technician at Fix Auto Leeds North, became the 200th team member to complete
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.