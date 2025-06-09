CollisionWeek

AASP/NJ Backs Recently Introduced Right to Appraisal Bill

Association had previously held educational session for its members on benefits of third-party appraisals to settle collision repair cost disputes.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced its support of proposed legislation in the Garden State that would require all automobile insurers to include a provision in their policy allowing for a third-party dispute resolution process to assure fair appraisals.

AASP-NJ logoAs CollisionWeek reported June 3, New Jersey Senate Bill 4534 (SB 4534) was introduced in the New Jersey State Senate by Sen. Paul Moriarty (D-District 4) and has been referred to the Senate Commerce Committee.

