AASP/NJ Backs Recently Introduced Right to Appraisal Bill

Association had previously held educational session for its members on benefits of third-party appraisals to settle collision repair cost disputes.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced its support of proposed legislation in the Garden State that would require all automobile insurers to include a provision in their policy allowing for a third-party dispute resolution process to assure fair appraisals.

As CollisionWeek reported June 3, New Jersey Senate Bill 4534 (SB 4534) was introduced in the New Jersey State Senate by Sen. Paul Moriarty (D-District 4) and has been referred to the Senate Commerce Committee.

