Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Down in May

While down versus April, prices remain above year ago levels.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices on a mix, mileage, and seasonally adjusted basis were lower in May compared to April. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) declined to 205.2, representing a 4% increase from the same time last year and a 1.4% decline from April.

The seasonal adjustment slightly lowered the decline seen in the month, as non-seasonally adjusted values fell more than usual following the strong increase in April related to the tariff announcement. The non-adjusted price in May decreased by 1.5% compared to April, resulting in an unadjusted average